Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 400 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 0.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $500.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,427. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $244.32 and a one year high of $518.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

