Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 7,000 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,509,000 after buying an additional 125,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $183.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.24.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.