Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 900 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.36. The company had a trading volume of 57,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.