Origin Sport Hits 24 Hour Volume of $133,429.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $133,429.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00041518 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00043619 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.