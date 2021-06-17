Origo (OGO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $341,484.00

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Origo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $341,484.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origo has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00060078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.71 or 0.00755477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00084177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042320 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.