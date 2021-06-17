Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.88

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.64. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 4,476 shares.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $1,670,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $10,545,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $1,277,000.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

