Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 97,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

