OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In related news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263 in the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,023. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.