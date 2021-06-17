OSB Group (LON:OSB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $475.26

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 475.26 ($6.21) and traded as high as GBX 484.40 ($6.33). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 481.20 ($6.29), with a volume of 857,611 shares.

OSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities cut OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 525.75 ($6.87).

The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 475.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89). Also, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

About OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

