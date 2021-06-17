OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.00 Million

Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $316.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.69 million and the lowest is $308.30 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.