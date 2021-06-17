Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Gap Down to $14.77

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $14.30. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 7,724 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OR. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.