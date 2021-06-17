OST (OST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $213,322.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. OST has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $213,322.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00060906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.68 or 0.00763673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042283 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

