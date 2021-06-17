OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.00

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 1222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $576.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

