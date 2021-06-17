Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 13th total of 9,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 208,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.77.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

