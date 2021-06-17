Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $41.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.15.

Shares of OVV traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.49. 3,614,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

