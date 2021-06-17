Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at National Bank Financial

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OVV. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.63.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock traded down C$2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.41. 574,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,417. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$9.07 and a 1-year high of C$39.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.50 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.