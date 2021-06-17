Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

OC stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

