Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.
Owens Corning has increased its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
OC stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $109.89.
Several research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.
In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
Recommended Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.