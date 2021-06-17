Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:OXM opened at $103.29 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2,065.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

