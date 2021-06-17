Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 6.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 91,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,946,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,526,000. SB Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,473,000 after purchasing an additional 669,334 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,785,000 after purchasing an additional 228,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

