PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,872,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,107 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.18% of PagSeguro Digital worth $179,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 89,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,261. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.55. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.71.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

