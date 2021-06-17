Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $950.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $363.50 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.10.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.