Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $950.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $363.50 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.10.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

