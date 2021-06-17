Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,181,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

