Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 87,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,006,171 shares.The stock last traded at $29.44 and had previously closed at $30.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAAS. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

