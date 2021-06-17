Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,344 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 561,916 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,647 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

