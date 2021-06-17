Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCRN opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $701.02 million, a PE ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.