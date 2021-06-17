Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 285.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Herc worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Herc by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $108.75 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

