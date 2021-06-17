Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

