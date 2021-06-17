Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,668 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 251.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 165.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 246.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 35.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.53.

NYSE:DECK opened at $327.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $353.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.94.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

