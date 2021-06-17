Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,569 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 191.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.