Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Reaches $0.0003

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Paparazzi alerts:

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

