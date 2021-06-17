Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Down 8.6%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.47. 25,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 436,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $913.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after purchasing an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

