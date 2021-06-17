Parachute Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $174,571.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001310 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 634,004,546 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

