Paracle Advisors LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 592.5% in the first quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 79,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 68,024 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 270,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.