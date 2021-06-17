Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$18.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.95.

POU traded down C$0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 444,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,988. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$15.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.5266811 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

