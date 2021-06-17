Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

PXT stock traded down C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.91. 532,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,742. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 3.2641371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

