Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Hits $15.03 on Top Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $19.36 million and $7.72 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.03 or 0.00039031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00059492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00137136 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00180386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.46 or 0.00904969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,575.34 or 1.00183296 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

