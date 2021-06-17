ParkinGo 24 Hour Volume Hits $810.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $810.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,528.43 or 1.00061464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00036978 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00079838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002664 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

