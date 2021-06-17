Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 5,032 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $894.02 million, a P/E ratio of 238.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

