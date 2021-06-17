Patron (PAT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6,896.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Patron coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $6,896.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patron has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00061378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.86 or 0.00766428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00083612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042641 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

