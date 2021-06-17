Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PDCO opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.03. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $24,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $13,739,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

