PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.59

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 2404661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAVmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The firm has a market cap of $547.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

