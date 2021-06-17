PAYCENT (PYN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $547.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $132,259.72 and approximately $547.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00060973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.38 or 0.00764767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00084243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042521 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

