Payden & Rygel Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 213,300 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 1.5% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.17% of Citizens Financial Group worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.12. 190,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

