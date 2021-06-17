Payden & Rygel Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned 0.06% of PACCAR worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

