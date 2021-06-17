Payden & Rygel Buys 43,142 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,142 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $35,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 94,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.44. 32,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.88. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.06.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

