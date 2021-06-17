Payden & Rygel Buys Shares of 85,000 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437,363. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.