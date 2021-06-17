Payden & Rygel Has $24.37 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $114.69. The company had a trading volume of 97,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,048. The company has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

