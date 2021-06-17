Payden & Rygel Has $28.88 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,646 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $28,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 84,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,674. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

