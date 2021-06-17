Payden & Rygel Has $31.47 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned 0.16% of KeyCorp worth $31,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 52,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 136.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $200,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,039.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 467,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 452,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 109,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

