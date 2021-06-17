Payden & Rygel Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $27,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -119.79, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

